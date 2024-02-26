President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his speech at the ANC election manifesto launch in Durban on February 24. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
The ANC has launched its election manifesto, with the focus on job creation and reviving the economy by empowering small businesses. Business Day TV unpacked the action plan with Alan Mukoki, CEO of the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
WATCH: Unpacking the ANC’s election action plan
Business Day TV speaks to Alan Mukoki, CEO of the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry
