Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: What is in the ANC’s 2024 election manifesto?

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's political editor, Hajra Omarjee

26 February 2024 - 15:44
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
ANC supporters. Picture: SUPPLIED
ANC supporters. Picture: SUPPLIED

The ANC has released its 2024 election manifesto. It largely focuses on SA's jobs crisis, with the promise of creating nearly 3-million work opportunities. Business Day TV took a closer look at what the ANC is promising with Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Asset managers to dig in heels as spectre of ...
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Campaigns in full swing ...
Politics
3.
Cosatu throws weight behind ‘progressive’ ANC ...
Politics
4.
IEC unlawfully registered MK as political party, ...
Politics
5.
ANC concedes cadre deployment weak and subject to ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.