WATCH: ANC’s 30-year reign: hits and misses

Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng

26 February 2024 - 20:28
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on stage during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ahead of South Africans heading to the polls on May 29, Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng about the ANC’s 2024 election manifesto, and discusses the progress and setbacks it has encountered as the governing party over the past 30 years.

