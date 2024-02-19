DA leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters in front of the Union Buildings as part of the political party's manifesto launch in Pretoria, South Africa February 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE
While DA party leaders have been optimistic about their prospects in the 2024 general election, South Africans seem to be pulling further away due to controversial ideologies and non-progressive party demographics.
Business Day TV spoke to governance expert Sam Koma and professor of political sciences at Unisa, Dirk Kotze, for an in-depth analysis of the party’s relevance.
WATCH: The relevance of the DA in 2024
Business Day TV speaks to governance expert Sam Koma and professor of political sciences at Unisa, Dirk Kotze
