Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The relevance of the DA in 2024

Business Day TV speaks to governance expert Sam Koma and professor of political sciences at Unisa, Dirk Kotze

19 February 2024 - 20:44
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters in front of the Union Buildings as part of the political party's manifesto launch in Pretoria, South Africa February 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
DA leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters in front of the Union Buildings as part of the political party's manifesto launch in Pretoria, South Africa February 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

While DA party leaders have been optimistic about their prospects in the 2024 general election, South Africans seem to be pulling further away due to controversial ideologies and non-progressive party demographics.

Business Day TV spoke to governance expert Sam Koma and professor of political sciences at Unisa, Dirk Kotze, for an in-depth analysis of the party’s relevance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ANC hands over cadre deployment records to DA
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: D-Day for ANC to hand over ...
Politics
3.
IEC unlawfully registered MK as political party, ...
Politics
4.
Prospects look dim for DA’s bill on state spending
Politics
5.
DA takes election fight to Union Buildings ‘to ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.