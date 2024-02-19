Politics

WATCH: Business community reacts to DA manifesto

Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia

19 February 2024 - 20:54
by Business Day TV
Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA. Picture: THULANI MBELE

The DA has unveiled its election manifesto, focusing on job creation, reviving the economy and stabilising SA’s debt.

Business Day TV caught up with Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia for his analysis of the manifesto.

