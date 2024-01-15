ANC made big errors, but unions say workers will still vote for it to protect gains
Unions have called on workers to vote for worker-centred organisations at the 2024 national and provincial elections
15 January 2024 - 16:13
SA’s labour federations, representing millions of workers and a crucial voting bloc for political parties, have called on the working class to vote for political parties advancing and safeguarding their interests and shy away from those espousing capitalism.
Zingiswa Losi, president of Cosatu, an alliance partner of the governing ANC, cautioned workers in Mbombela last week against “turning their back” on the ANC, saying socioeconomic gains the party has presided over would be reversed if it were voted out of power...
