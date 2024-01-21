POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Voter registration for South Africans living abroad to kick off this week
Overseas citizens will be able to register at the weekend, and the Multi-Party Charter will unveil its economic policy
21 January 2024 - 19:28
South Africans living abroad will be permitted to register to vote in the forthcoming national elections at the 120 high commissions, embassies and consulates at the weekend starting on Friday.
For the first time, South Africans abroad may also register using the online self-registration portal by visiting and capturing their details and uploading a scanned image of their identity document...
