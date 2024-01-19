No orders yet to exclude corruption suspects from ANC candidate list
19 January 2024 - 05:00
The ANC’s electoral committee, which is tasked with vetting the party’s candidate selection process for public representatives, has yet to disqualify members who have been implicated in the state capture report, says secretary of the electoral committee Livhuwani Matsila.
Candidates who have been implicated in the judicial commission of inquiry’s report are disqualified from nomination as potential MPs and MPLs unless they have been cleared by the party’s internal watchdog. This is according to the party’s rules and the process guiding the list nominations process...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.