Politics

Two more parties join Multi-Party Charter

The charter aims to unseat the ANC in 2024’s national and provincial elections

BL Premium
14 December 2023 - 13:20
by Linda Ensor

Two new parties have joined the Multi-Party Charter, which aims to unseat the ANC in the 2024 elections. 

The charter said in a statement on Thursday that the Ekhethu People’s Party, based in Gauteng and which will be contesting the national election in 2024, had joined the group, as well as the North West-based United Christian Democratic Party, which was founded in 1977 by former bantustan leader Lucas Mangope, who ruled the then Bophuthatswana. ..

