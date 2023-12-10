Activist-turned-banker Roger Jardine states his political ambitions
Former FirstRand chair says he will not be forced to side with political parties
10 December 2023 - 19:02
Activist and former FirstRand chair Roger Jardine says he will not be bullied into backing down from active politics ahead of the 2024 general elections.
He also seems adamant that he will not be forced to side with one established political party or another. ..
