Mbalula lied about my resignation, says Msimang
Fikile Mbalula reflects decline of the ANC, says struggle stalwart
11 December 2023 - 18:02
Struggle stalwart Mavuso Msimang, who has quit the ANC over what he called its governance failures and “endemic” corruption, has called on ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to retract claims that he had accepted a bribe to join former FirstRand group chair Roger Jardine’s political start-up Change Starts Now.
Msimang said the accusations were insulting and libellous, and demanded that Mbalula retract them “soon”. He said it was a pity and an “embarrassment” the governing party had someone of Mbalula’s calibre as its secretary-general...
