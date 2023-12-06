Godongwana takes electioneering swipe at DA
The minister attacked the DA during two debates in parliament on Wednesday
The DA needs to clarify where it stands with regards to the advancement of blacks, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in the National Assembly on Wednesday during a debate on the Public Procurement Bill.
Concluding the debate later on the medium-term budget policy statement and the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, Godongwana said a vote for the DA would be a vote for the reversal of the gains made by the ANC government and for firing all black people in senior positions. It would also be “support for the continued genocide in Gaza”, which has been bombed by Israel in its war against Hamas. Godongwana said only the ANC could ensure stability for SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.