ANC Veterans’ League cries foul over nomination of public representatives
Limpopo leadership is accused of rigging the list process and undermining NEC-appointed committee
26 November 2023 - 19:42
The process the ANC uses to select its public representatives for parliament and provincial legislatures continues to be marred by disputes, with the Veterans’ League raising concerns of list manipulation.
The party has to nominate up to 200 candidates for parliament. Nine provincial legislature ANC lists require a minimum of 30 and a maximum of 80 candidates. The ANC constitution guarantees its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, the candidacy for president of the country...
