ANC extends deadline for nomination of public representatives
Less than half of the party’s branches had held general meetings by the cut-off date
25 September 2023 - 19:21
The process that the governing ANC uses to select its public representatives for parliament and provincial legislatures has been delayed by a month because some party members failed to renew their membership status timeously.
The branches had to finalise nominations by September 18, but the cut-off date has now been extended to October 15. Only 46% of branches had convened by the initial cut-off date, prompting the extension. ..
