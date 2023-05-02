Provincial chairs to undergo vetting before being considered for premier positions, says ANC

Metal is steady while investors focus on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due later in the day
Don’t wait for the outcome of consultations and committees. Buckle up.
Msingathi Langa’s vehicle was rammed at the weekend, but no accident reports were taken
How the ANC has clung to power this long is already a modern miracle. It is the antithesis of everything a democracy is supposed to produce
Marelise de Lange will replace Pieter Grobler who served on an interim basis from April
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
First South African to win the gruelling event from and to Les Sables-d’Olonne, France
In April the Toyota Hilux was dislodged from its long-held spot as the country’s favourite
The ANC plans to put its best foot forward in the coming elections by subjecting prospective premier candidates to a vigorous vetting process which includes criminal record checks and other stringent qualifying criteria.
This comes as the party bids to secure an outright majority in next year’s general election to avoid pursuing a political compromise which would see it enter into coalitions with opposition parties at national and provincial level.
The interview process for prospective premiers is a deviation from a long-standing tradition which has previously seen provincial chairpersons automatically become the party’s premier candidates and the face of election campaigns in their respective provinces.
Facing widespread anger over corruption and collapsing services, compounded by the worsening electricity crisis, the ANC aims to claw back from successive electoral losses which in 2021 saw it win less that 50% of the vote in the municipal election.
In a document outlining its candidate selection processes for the 2024 election, seen by Business Day, the ANC plans to launch its election campaign in January next year with the likelihood of the poll being held in May.
Before that, the ANC aims to complete its candidate selection processes, which will include an elections strategy workshop, between July and October this year.
This is to ensure sufficient “time for democratic nomination and political intervention to produce [the] best possible cohort of candidates with capacity to run government and legislatures”, the ANC document reads. The lists should also be representative and “with capacity and experience”.
The road map to the elections was presented to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) in April by former deputy president and head of the party’s electoral committee Kgalema Mothlanthe.
The process includes:
The ANC’s top seven officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be on the interview panel. It is due to begin the process for prospective mayors in November.
The secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, says the panel will be vetting candidates based on their track records of service delivery, general management and experience, policy proposals and academic qualifications.
“Academic qualifications will be considered but are not a prerequisite. We have to balance qualifications and experience,” Matsila said.
The outcomes of the interview process, which will cut down prospective candidates to three potential ones, will be known to the public before the elections, he says. This is a slight deviation from ANC tradition to only announce premier candidates once the elections have concluded.
“The same processes for premier candidates will be applied for speakers and MECs, but that process will be led by provincial executive committees in the prospective provinces and not by the national officials,” Matsila says.
maekot@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Provincial chairs to undergo vetting before being considered for premier positions, says ANC
The party has approved a new process to interview prospective premier candidates ahead of next year’s elections
The ANC plans to put its best foot forward in the coming elections by subjecting prospective premier candidates to a vigorous vetting process which includes criminal record checks and other stringent qualifying criteria.
This comes as the party bids to secure an outright majority in next year’s general election to avoid pursuing a political compromise which would see it enter into coalitions with opposition parties at national and provincial level.
The interview process for prospective premiers is a deviation from a long-standing tradition which has previously seen provincial chairpersons automatically become the party’s premier candidates and the face of election campaigns in their respective provinces.
Facing widespread anger over corruption and collapsing services, compounded by the worsening electricity crisis, the ANC aims to claw back from successive electoral losses which in 2021 saw it win less that 50% of the vote in the municipal election.
In a document outlining its candidate selection processes for the 2024 election, seen by Business Day, the ANC plans to launch its election campaign in January next year with the likelihood of the poll being held in May.
Before that, the ANC aims to complete its candidate selection processes, which will include an elections strategy workshop, between July and October this year.
This is to ensure sufficient “time for democratic nomination and political intervention to produce [the] best possible cohort of candidates with capacity to run government and legislatures”, the ANC document reads. The lists should also be representative and “with capacity and experience”.
The road map to the elections was presented to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) in April by former deputy president and head of the party’s electoral committee Kgalema Mothlanthe.
The process includes:
The ANC’s top seven officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be on the interview panel. It is due to begin the process for prospective mayors in November.
The secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, says the panel will be vetting candidates based on their track records of service delivery, general management and experience, policy proposals and academic qualifications.
“Academic qualifications will be considered but are not a prerequisite. We have to balance qualifications and experience,” Matsila said.
The outcomes of the interview process, which will cut down prospective candidates to three potential ones, will be known to the public before the elections, he says. This is a slight deviation from ANC tradition to only announce premier candidates once the elections have concluded.
“The same processes for premier candidates will be applied for speakers and MECs, but that process will be led by provincial executive committees in the prospective provinces and not by the national officials,” Matsila says.
maekot@businesslive.co.za
ANTHONY BUTLER: For now, the Gauteng tail keeps wagging the ANC dog
Officials must be held accountable for KZN school meal scandal, MPs say
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC shows Ramaphosa its claws
ANC’s new coalition conundrum
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA’s two-bubble problem
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: ANC happy with a puppet president
PA leader quits as Central Karoo mayor, keeps pledge to serve only one year
ANTHONY BUTLER: For now, the Gauteng tail keeps wagging the ANC dog
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.