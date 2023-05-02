This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

Provincial chairs to undergo vetting before being considered for premier positions, says ANC

The party has approved a new process to interview prospective premier candidates ahead of next year’s elections

02 May 2023 - 18:33 Thando Maeko
The ANC plans to put its best foot forward in the coming elections by subjecting prospective premier candidates to a vigorous vetting process which includes criminal record checks and other stringent qualifying criteria.       

This comes as the party bids to secure an outright majority in next year’s general election to avoid pursuing a political compromise which would see it enter into coalitions with opposition parties at national and provincial level.  

The interview process for prospective premiers is a deviation from a long-standing tradition which has previously seen  provincial chairpersons automatically become the party’s premier candidates and the face of election campaigns in their respective provinces.

Facing widespread anger over corruption and collapsing services, compounded by the worsening electricity crisis, the ANC aims to claw back from successive electoral losses which in 2021 saw it win less that 50% of the vote in the municipal election.  

In a document outlining its candidate selection processes for the 2024 election, seen by Business Day, the ANC plans to launch its election campaign in January next year with the likelihood of the poll being held in May. 

Before that, the ANC aims to complete its candidate selection processes, which will include an elections strategy workshop, between July and October this year. 

This is to ensure sufficient “time for democratic nomination and political intervention to produce [the] best possible cohort of candidates with capacity to run government and legislatures”, the ANC document reads. The lists should also be representative and “with capacity and experience”.  

The road map to the elections was presented to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) in April by former deputy president and head of the party’s electoral committee Kgalema Mothlanthe. 

The process includes:

  • Compiling a national parliament list of 200 potential candidates who will be elected to the legislative body. 
  • Compiling a provincial to national list of 10-50 potential candidates per province who may be elected to parliament.
  • Compiling nine provincial legislature lists of 30-90 candidates, and 
  • The selection of premier candidates.

The ANC’s top seven officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be on the interview panel. It is due to begin the process for prospective mayors in November.

The secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, says the panel will be vetting candidates based on their track records of service delivery, general management and experience, policy proposals and academic qualifications.

“Academic qualifications will be considered but are not a prerequisite. We have to balance qualifications and experience,” Matsila said. 

The outcomes of the interview process, which will cut down prospective candidates to three potential ones, will be known to the public before the elections, he says. This is a slight deviation from ANC tradition to only announce premier candidates once the elections have concluded. 

“The same processes for premier candidates will be applied for speakers and MECs, but that process will be led by provincial executive committees in the prospective provinces and not by the national officials,” Matsila says. 

maekot@businesslive.co.za

