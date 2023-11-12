POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Diplomats set to return from Tel Aviv
Gauteng government to release the outcome of an investigation into a R37m house in which Paul Mashatile reportedly lives
12 November 2023 - 19:15
Israel is expected to dominate the national conversation again this week, with SA’s top diplomats returning home from Tel Aviv.
The government says the withdrawal is for the purposes of “consultation”. It also said it is a gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian cause and reflects its historical stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as its current foreign policy priorities...
