PETER BRUCE: Taking a side between Israel and the Palestinians is the dishonourable choice
09 November 2023 - 05:00
The easiest thing to do in the face of the Hamas massacre in Israel and the subsequent Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip is to take sides.
Back Israel and you have the open or unspoken approval of millions of Jewish people around the world, and the combined authority of the US and most of Western Europe. Back the Palestinians and the UN and the rest of the world is with you...
