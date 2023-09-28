Invest in research and capacity, say Brics labour federations
Forum notes that fast-paced global transformation has left many workers and communities behind
28 September 2023 - 18:30
Labour federations from the Brics bloc have called for investment in policy and research capacity to advance industrial, scientific and technological innovations in a bid to enhance workers’ skills and create jobs.
The union federations from Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA held the 12th Brics Trade Union Forum in Durban on Tuesday and Wednesday to deliberate on issues aimed at advancing social justice, peace and dignity for the working class...
