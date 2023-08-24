Brics summit ushers in new era for Global South
Six new countries were admitted to the bloc, boosting its diversity and influence in global affairs
24 August 2023 - 10:48
UPDATED 24 August 2023 - 21:10
SA wrapped up the three-day Brics summit with an announcement that six more countries, including ostracised Iran and African powerhouse Ethiopia, will become new members of the bloc of emerging market economies, boosting the grouping’s diversity and influence in global affairs.
The Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — have invited Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be full members of the bloc, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday...
