Brics gets ball rolling on expansion, but there’s a long road ahead
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally throws his weight behind the move
23 August 2023 - 21:26
Consensus has been reached on the expansion of Brics, with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally throwing his weight behind the move.
But it may be up to three years before the grouping can admit new members to its ranks. The biggest hurdle is that there are no clear criteria for admitting new members and no secretariat to manage the application process because Brics does not have the status of a formal organisation...
