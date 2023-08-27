Brics ready to challenge West’s control of global trade, say analysts
Commentators describe Brics expansion as anti-American and aims to create a multipolar world
27 August 2023 - 18:02
In a move described as anti-American by analysts, the Brics founding member states invited six countries, among them big oil producers, to become full members of the bloc during its recent three-day summit in Johannesburg.
Announcing the outcomes of the 15th Brics summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre last week, Brics chair President Cyril Ramaphosa said Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, had agreed on the “guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the Brics expansion process, which has been under discussion for quite a while”...
