POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Joburg mayor faces motion of no confidence
ActionSA aims for yet another power upset, while DA seeks to call for the dissolution of the entire council
27 August 2023 - 17:51
Kabelo Gwamanda, mayor of Johannesburg, SA’s richest and largest city, is set to face a motion of no confidence this week after only four months in the position.
He is set to face a no-confidence vote on Thursday — courtesy of ActionSA. Meanwhile, the DA plans to move for an amendment to the motion of no confidence in Gwamanda and instead call for the dissolution of the council. ..
