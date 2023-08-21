Bring Dada Morero back to lead Joburg, says Cyril Ramaphosa

City of Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
President Cyril Ramaphosa believes City of Johannesburg finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Dada Morero should again be mayor.
Ramaphosa, speaking at an ANC event in Gauteng at the weekend, said Morero should lead the municipality. However, this could be difficult considering their coalition with the EFF and Al Jama-ah.
The former Johannesburg mayor was ousted from the position after a month, following a South Gauteng High Court judgment that found the DA’s Mpho Phalatse’s removal from the position last September was unlawful.
Al Jama-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda is mayor after he was elected in May with the help of ANC votes.
Ramaphosa said Morero had a good grasp of local government finances and service delivery.
“Before I am accused of campaigning for him, the reason I say so, Dada has a good grasp of what a council needs. Each time I speak to him I get a sense of somebody who understands how the budget works and service delivery,” he said.
While Ramaphosa criticised municipalities for not using budgets and returning funds to the Treasury, he was confident about Morero’s handling of the city's finances.
“[Morero] says 14,000 people have been added to the indigent register because that money is there from the Treasury. Our local government does not spend money and if they spend it, they spend it on other things and our people suffer.”
The ANC in Johannesburg won 33.6% of the vote in the previous elections and Ramaphosa believes if Morero is mayor, this could boost the party’s votes to 100%.
