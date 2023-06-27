Politics

Big Read: In the age of the cadre, transformation needs rethinking

Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts

27 June 2023 - 05:00 Hans Pienaar

Thuli Madonsela is a hero in our family, an inspiration to my feminist daughters and nieces. Alongside our Archbishop Tutu blooming redder than an EFF beret ever would, we have a place reserved for the rose we know is somewhere out there named after her.

So we were all greatly disappointed when she responded to the latest scandal from the town that is the gift that never stops giving to the news cycle, Stellenbosch, with some of the nuttiest arguments presented in a while. When assessing Stellenbosch University (SU) rector Wim de Villiers’s alleged nepotism in helping a relative to jump the queue for medical school, one should distinguish between family and relatives, she averred. Helping one is OK, the other not...

