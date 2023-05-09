Politics

ANC launches stinging attack on EFF over ‘stolen’ garbage trucks

Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro

09 May 2023 - 18:27 Luyolo Mkentane

Cracks are beginning to show in the governing coalition running the Ekurhuleni metro as the ANC caucus launched a blistering attack on its EFF counterparts over the “stolen” garbage trucks saga and other governance issues dogging SA’s manufacturing hub.

The party has demanded EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga, who is the political head of the finance portfolio, meets 10 stringent conditions if he wants the ANC to support and pass his upcoming budget in the council chambers...

