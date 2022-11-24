JSE records modest gains in a thin session with Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Mzwandile Masina, Ekurhuleni ANC chair and erstwhile executive mayor, has resigned as councillor in the metro after he defied his party and pursued a controversial motion of no confidence in mayor Tania Campbell.
Masina’s resignation effectively avoids a disciplinary hearing and possible suspension as the party’s regional chair...
Former mayor Mzwandile Masina resigns as ANC Ekurhuleni councillor
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
