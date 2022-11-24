Politics

Former mayor Mzwandile Masina resigns as ANC Ekurhuleni councillor

Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute

24 November 2022 - 13:11 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 24 November 2022 - 19:17

Mzwandile Masina, Ekurhuleni ANC chair and erstwhile executive mayor, has resigned as councillor in the metro after he defied his party and pursued a controversial motion of no confidence in mayor Tania Campbell. 

Masina’s resignation effectively avoids a disciplinary hearing and possible suspension as the party’s regional chair...

