Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Steenhuisen reaffirms DA commitment to empowerment and redress

They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says

BL Premium
10 April 2023 - 18:13 Hajra Omarjee

Newly re-elected DA leader John Steenhuisen believes in transformation in SA but says this should be achieved through empowerment and redress rather than affirmative action, which he opposes.

“We have a huge legacy issue to address in SA in terms of race and gender. The question I have had to think about carefully is what suits SA, and in my heart I know transformation does. It makes sense too within the DA’s policy of an open, equal-opportunity society to fix SA’s education system to give every South African equitable access as well as equitable access to jobs,” Steenhuisen said in an exclusive interview with Business Day...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.