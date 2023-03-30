Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures fall as analysts predict a possible end of the Kurdistan-Iraq premium, while US crude stockpiles unexpectedly drop
Finally Pretoria has a mayor. After all the juvenile politics that preceded it, the election of former DA MP Cilliers Brink this week will come as a relief to residents, including the entire diplomatic corps in SA, who must have begun to think they were living in a depraved municipal version of the space-time continuum.
The DA has been running the country’s political capital since 2016 as the leader of a series of coalitions, but it has not done a good job. The city is a mess. Its last mayor was filmed instructing officials to award a multibillion-rand power contract without a tender. The ANC and EFF almost managed to wedge their own patsy in the mayor’s office a few weeks ago...
PETER BRUCE: DA’s young Brink takes Pretoria’s reins as old guard gropes for vision
The former MP straight out of the centre of the party is 35 years old, and not only a leader for the future but a Tshwane boy to boot
