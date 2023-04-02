DA’s track record makes it only credible alternative to the ANC, says John Steenhuisen

Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
Former Joburg mayor vows to work with re-elected leader John Steenhuisen
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
Inkanyezi Village in Katlehong is the first of a number the developer plans to build with R325m in funding received in 2022
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
Coach also congratulates club for ending top of Caf Champions League Group B
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
DA leader John Steenhuisen has pulled no punches in asking South Africans to consider voting for the official opposition party as its growth, governance and economic policy track record has positioned it as the only credible alternative to the ANC.
The governing party’s electoral support is expected to dip below the 50% mark for the first time since the 1994 general election in the provincial and national elections in 2024...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DA’s track record makes it only credible alternative to the ANC, says John Steenhuisen
The DA leader says load-shedding, violent crime and the cost of living have given SA’s middle and working class no good reason to vote ANC
DA leader John Steenhuisen has pulled no punches in asking South Africans to consider voting for the official opposition party as its growth, governance and economic policy track record has positioned it as the only credible alternative to the ANC.
The governing party’s electoral support is expected to dip below the 50% mark for the first time since the 1994 general election in the provincial and national elections in 2024...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.