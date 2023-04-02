Disappointed, but I am not leaving the DA, says defeated Phalatse

The group had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2-million bpd until December
Scenes of jubilant delegates at the DA’s jamboree show the party is more ‘nonracial’ than the ANC
The finance minister has granted the utility an exemption from regulations that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
This was a learning year for the local teams
Materials gathered from beehives could help to draw the microbial maps of cities
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she is disappointed with her defeat in the DA leadership contest, but she will remain a member of the party.
Phalatse has pledged to stay in the DA and work with re-elected leader John Steenhuisen despite a bitter leadership campaign.
Phalatse’s comments come after her defeat at the DA congress on Sunday, where she lost to Steenhuisen.
“I am disappointed obviously because I raised my hand for a reason. I believe the DA had a real opportunity here ahead of 2024 given the ANC’s imminent collapse,” said Phalatse.
Despite her defeat, the former mayor vowed to support the elected leadership.
“I will stand behind John [Steenhuisen]. I will continue to fight for diversity and to be the voice within the DA,” said Phalatse.
Steenhuisen was re-elected as federal leader of the party, alongside a federal council leadership consisting of a majority of white males.
However, Phalatse maintained that outcomes of the composition of the federal council were because delegates backed individuals and that the party did not operate on racial quotas.
“Because we are a nonracial party, we don’t operate on racial quotas. We encourage everybody to put their hand up for positions, and when they are picked it is not based on their demographic data, race or gender.
“Given the fact that they are engaging, they would like the party to change certain things,” said the former mayor.
Phalatse said she would wait to hear from Steenhuisen what his plans are for the party and what the strategy would be going into the 2024 general election.
Opportunity
She said she foresaw an opportunity for a coalition government next year, and that the party should continue to drive a growth message.
Phalatse also admitted she was not aware of the electoral outcome margins and would await that information after the congress.
Federal congress spokesperson Werner Horn told TimesLIVE the voting process had gone as planned.
“Delegates received their codes and links this morning, and voting took place between 6am and 9am.”
Horn praised the high voter turnout, and said that more than 90% of those who were eligible to vote had cast their vote by 8.30am.
“That’s based on everyone who registered as delegates. The figure was confirmed on Saturday to be in excess of 83%. That equates to nearly 1,700 delegates who participated in the election on Sunday morning.”
Horn said a “first past the post” voting system was used in the election of the federal leader. In other categories with multiple candidates, the “single transferable vote” mechanism was employed.
“Those who joined the tabulation and analysis of results, party agents included, will be kept in lockdown until after the electoral outcomes have been announced to the delegates on stage. This is to protect the secrecy of the process,” he said.
Steenhuisen has been retained as leader for the next three years.
Helen Zille was re-elected DA federal council chair, in charge of the party’s day-to-day affairs.
Cape Town mayco member JP Smith is the new first deputy federal chair.
MP Solly Malatsi is the party’s new second deputy federal chair, with Anton Bredell as the third deputy federal chair.
The DA concluded its biggest electoral congress to date, which was attended by 2,000 delegates.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Disappointed, but I am not leaving the DA, says defeated Phalatse
Former Joburg mayor vows to work with re-elected leader John Steenhuisen
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she is disappointed with her defeat in the DA leadership contest, but she will remain a member of the party.
Phalatse has pledged to stay in the DA and work with re-elected leader John Steenhuisen despite a bitter leadership campaign.
Phalatse’s comments come after her defeat at the DA congress on Sunday, where she lost to Steenhuisen.
“I am disappointed obviously because I raised my hand for a reason. I believe the DA had a real opportunity here ahead of 2024 given the ANC’s imminent collapse,” said Phalatse.
Despite her defeat, the former mayor vowed to support the elected leadership.
“I will stand behind John [Steenhuisen]. I will continue to fight for diversity and to be the voice within the DA,” said Phalatse.
Steenhuisen was re-elected as federal leader of the party, alongside a federal council leadership consisting of a majority of white males.
However, Phalatse maintained that outcomes of the composition of the federal council were because delegates backed individuals and that the party did not operate on racial quotas.
“Because we are a nonracial party, we don’t operate on racial quotas. We encourage everybody to put their hand up for positions, and when they are picked it is not based on their demographic data, race or gender.
“Given the fact that they are engaging, they would like the party to change certain things,” said the former mayor.
Phalatse said she would wait to hear from Steenhuisen what his plans are for the party and what the strategy would be going into the 2024 general election.
Opportunity
She said she foresaw an opportunity for a coalition government next year, and that the party should continue to drive a growth message.
Phalatse also admitted she was not aware of the electoral outcome margins and would await that information after the congress.
Federal congress spokesperson Werner Horn told TimesLIVE the voting process had gone as planned.
“Delegates received their codes and links this morning, and voting took place between 6am and 9am.”
Horn praised the high voter turnout, and said that more than 90% of those who were eligible to vote had cast their vote by 8.30am.
“That’s based on everyone who registered as delegates. The figure was confirmed on Saturday to be in excess of 83%. That equates to nearly 1,700 delegates who participated in the election on Sunday morning.”
Horn said a “first past the post” voting system was used in the election of the federal leader. In other categories with multiple candidates, the “single transferable vote” mechanism was employed.
“Those who joined the tabulation and analysis of results, party agents included, will be kept in lockdown until after the electoral outcomes have been announced to the delegates on stage. This is to protect the secrecy of the process,” he said.
Steenhuisen has been retained as leader for the next three years.
Helen Zille was re-elected DA federal council chair, in charge of the party’s day-to-day affairs.
Cape Town mayco member JP Smith is the new first deputy federal chair.
MP Solly Malatsi is the party’s new second deputy federal chair, with Anton Bredell as the third deputy federal chair.
The DA concluded its biggest electoral congress to date, which was attended by 2,000 delegates.
TimesLIVE
DA re-elects John Steenhuisen as federal leader by a landslide
John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse outline visions for DA before 2024 election
DA’s track record makes it only credible alternative to the ANC, says John Steenhuisen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Is SA ready for the DA’s ‘modern’ alternative?
DA prepares for political transition as SA nears 30 years of democracy
DA’s Lungile Phenyane vies for party power: who is she?
DA to fight ANC-EFF ‘doomsday coalition’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.