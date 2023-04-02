Politics

Disappointed, but I am not leaving the DA, says defeated Phalatse

Former Joburg mayor vows to work with re-elected leader John Steenhuisen

02 April 2023 - 18:29
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she will remain in the Democratic Alliance and work with the elected leadership. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she will remain in the Democratic Alliance and work with the elected leadership. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she is disappointed with her defeat in the DA leadership contest, but she will remain a member of the party.

Phalatse has pledged to stay in the DA and work with re-elected leader John Steenhuisen despite a bitter leadership campaign.

Phalatse’s comments come after her defeat at the DA congress on Sunday, where she lost to Steenhuisen.

“I am disappointed obviously because I raised my hand for a reason. I believe the DA had a real opportunity here ahead of 2024 given the ANC’s imminent collapse,” said Phalatse.

Despite her defeat, the former mayor vowed to support the elected leadership.

“I will stand behind John [Steenhuisen]. I will continue to fight for diversity and to be the voice within the DA,” said Phalatse.

Steenhuisen was re-elected as federal leader of the party, alongside a federal council leadership consisting of a majority of white males.

However, Phalatse maintained that outcomes of the composition of the federal council were because delegates backed individuals and that the party did not operate on racial quotas.

“Because we are a nonracial party, we don’t operate on racial quotas. We encourage everybody to put their hand up for positions, and when they are picked it is not based on their demographic data, race or gender.

“Given the fact that they are engaging, they would like the party to change certain things,” said the former mayor.

Phalatse said she would wait to hear from Steenhuisen what his plans are for the party and what the strategy would be going into the 2024 general election.

Opportunity

She said she foresaw an opportunity for a coalition government next year, and that the party should continue to drive a growth message.

Phalatse also admitted she was not aware of the electoral outcome margins and would await that information after the congress.

Federal congress spokesperson Werner Horn told TimesLIVE the voting process had gone as planned.

“Delegates received their codes and links this morning, and voting took place between 6am and 9am.” 

Horn praised the high voter turnout, and said that more than 90% of those who were eligible to vote had cast their vote by 8.30am.

“That’s based on everyone who registered as delegates. The figure was confirmed on Saturday to be in excess of 83%. That equates to nearly 1,700 delegates who participated in the election on Sunday morning.”   

Horn said a “first past the post” voting system was used in the election of the federal leader. In other categories with multiple candidates, the “single transferable vote” mechanism was employed. 

“Those who joined the tabulation and analysis of results, party agents included, will be kept in lockdown until after the electoral outcomes have been announced to the delegates on stage. This is to protect the secrecy of the process,” he said.

Steenhuisen has been retained as leader for the next three years.

Helen Zille was re-elected DA federal council chair, in charge of the party’s day-to-day affairs.

Cape Town mayco member JP Smith is the new first deputy federal chair.

MP Solly Malatsi is the party’s new second deputy federal chair, with Anton Bredell as the third deputy federal chair.

The DA concluded its biggest electoral congress to date, which was attended by 2,000 delegates.

TimesLIVE 

DA re-elects John Steenhuisen as federal leader by a landslide

The party's election agency says Steenhuisen has been given ‘overwhelming mandate’ to lead
Politics
16 hours ago

John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse outline visions for DA before 2024 election

Former Johannesburg mayor Phalatse says the idea of the DA governing SA had come
Politics
1 day ago

DA’s track record makes it only credible alternative to the ANC, says John Steenhuisen

The DA leader says load-shedding, violent crime and the cost of living have given SA’s middle and working class no good reason to vote ANC
Politics
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Disappointed, but I am not leaving the DA, says ...
Politics
2.
DA re-elects John Steenhuisen as federal leader ...
Politics
3.
DA to fight ANC-EFF ‘doomsday coalition’
Politics
4.
DA’s Lungile Phenyane vies for party power: who ...
Politics
5.
DA outlines its economic offering to voters ahead ...
Politics

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Is SA ready for the DA’s ‘modern’ alternative?

Opinion / Editorials

DA prepares for political transition as SA nears 30 years of democracy

Politics

DA’s Lungile Phenyane vies for party power: who is she?

Politics

DA to fight ANC-EFF ‘doomsday coalition’

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.