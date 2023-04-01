Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
Despite cutting losses by half last year, low tariffs and contracting sales volumes weigh on the state-owned power utility’s finances, leading to a pre-tax loss of R32bn
Former Johannesburg mayor Phalatse says the idea of the DA governing SA had come
Nyiko Shiburi has been appointed as chief technology officer, while while Marc Jury takes over as CEO in the home market.
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
On March 3, Tennessee became the first US state to ban public drag performances
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
The DA says it is preparing for a possible worst-case scenario should violence break out in SA if the governing ANC’s electoral majority falls by 10% in the 2024 general election.
The ANC's internal polling shows that its support might drop to below 40% in 2024 as persistent load-shedding, among other issues, tops the list of concerns of traditional ANC voters who may be considering voting for the EFF or the DA. ..
DA prepares for political transition as SA nears 30 years of democracy
The party's Ivan Meyer has proposed that the DA prepare for a peaceful transition should the ANC lose its majority and governing status in 2024
