Politics

DA prepares for political transition as SA nears 30 years of democracy

The party's Ivan Meyer has proposed that the DA prepare for a peaceful transition should the ANC lose its majority and governing status in 2024

BL Premium
01 April 2023 - 13:43 Thando Maeko

The DA says it is preparing for a possible worst-case scenario should violence break out in SA if the governing ANC’s electoral majority falls by 10% in the 2024 general election. 

The ANC's internal polling shows that its support might drop to below 40% in 2024 as persistent load-shedding, among other issues, tops the list of concerns of traditional ANC voters who may be considering voting for the EFF or the DA. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.