Politics

DA re-elects John Steenhuisen as federal leader by a landslide

The party's election agency says Steenhuisen has been given ‘overwhelming mandate’ to lead

02 April 2023 - 15:22 Hajra Omarjee, Luyolo Mkentane and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 02 April 2023 - 16:40

DA strongman John Steenhuisen was re-elected federal leader in a landslide victory at the party’s national congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Sunday with a convincing 83% of the final vote.

Steenhuisen was re-elected to the helm of SA’s second-largest political party in a result that the DA’s election agency said was an “overwhelming mandate” to lead...

