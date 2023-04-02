The group had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2-million bpd until December
DA strongman John Steenhuisen was re-elected federal leader in a landslide victory at the party’s national congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Sunday with a convincing 83% of the final vote.
Steenhuisen was re-elected to the helm of SA’s second-largest political party in a result that the DA’s election agency said was an “overwhelming mandate” to lead...
DA re-elects John Steenhuisen as federal leader by a landslide
The party's election agency says Steenhuisen has been given ‘overwhelming mandate’ to lead
