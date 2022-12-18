Politics

Zuma criticises Ramaphosa’s ‘incorrect legal conclusions’ over private prosecution

18 December 2022 - 16:10 Luyolo Mkentane

The legal wrangling between former president Jacob Zuma and his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, continued at the weekend with Zuma lashing out at his “incorrect legal conclusions” regarding the Criminal Procedure Act.

This is after Zuma announced on December 15 that he had charged Ramaphosa in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being an accessory after the fact “in the crimes committed” by prosecutor Billy Downer...

