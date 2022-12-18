Russia’s RTS index has fallen 35% this year and the MOEX Russia index, priced in roubles, has plummeted 44%
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says although there's no specific cut-off time, results are expected to come in Sunday
All the news, views and analysis
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Text shows consensus on protecting 30% of land, coastal and marine areas by 2030, but international waters remain unprotected
Tens of thousands of soccer fans wearing French and Argentinian colours watch World Cup final at Doha’s Lusail Stadium
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The legal wrangling between former president Jacob Zuma and his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, continued at the weekend with Zuma lashing out at his “incorrect legal conclusions” regarding the Criminal Procedure Act.
This is after Zuma announced on December 15 that he had charged Ramaphosa in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being an accessory after the fact “in the crimes committed” by prosecutor Billy Downer...
Zuma criticises Ramaphosa’s ‘incorrect legal conclusions’ over private prosecution
