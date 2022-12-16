ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his political report after being heckled, mostly by KwaZulu-Natal delegates, at Nasrec during the party's 55th national conference, December 16 2022. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza watch as delegates disrupt proceedings at Nasrec on December 16 2022. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
The arrival of ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair Siboniso Duma, standing, and former president Jacob Zuma disrupted proceedings during the 55th ANC national elective conference. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair Siboniso Duma, right, and former president Jacob Zuma seated as delegates chant behind them at Nasrac. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Gwede Mantashe steps in to call for order as ANC members heckle party president Cyril Ramaphosa during his political report at Nasrec, December 16 2022. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa watches the disruption. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
KwaZulu-Natal delegates heckle party president Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivers his political report at Nasrec in Johannesburg, December 16 2022. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELLSUNDAY TIMES
A delegate holds a 'Phala Phala' placard during the ANC's 55th national elective conference, December 16, 2022. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Delegates react during a prayer service at the start of the ANC national conference at Nasrec, December 16 2022. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS
A delegate heckles Cyril Ramaphosa at Nasrec in Johannesburg, December 16 2022. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Delegates sing at the start of the ANC national conference at Nasrec, December 16 2022. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Former president Jacob Zuma greets a delegate at Nasrec, December 16 2022. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
