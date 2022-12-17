News & Fox

ANC warns of further vote losses

17 December 2022 - 20:55 Natasha Marrian

The 5 million ANC voters who stayed away from the 2021 local government election did so because of a “trust, knowledge and capacity deficit” in the party, it says in its organisational report, delivered at its 55th National Conference on Saturday. 

Deputy president David Mabuza delivered the report in a closed session on the second day of the conference, marred by long delays, technical glitches, load-shedding and political divisions on full display during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening address on Friday. ..

