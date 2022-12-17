Zuma wants to stop me from being re-elected, says Ramaphosa

This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
President’s opponents are expected to argue that he should be disqualified from running
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
One House panel will vote on whether to recommend criminal charges against Trump and will consider consider making his tax records public
Of the seven players brought on at the end of extra time in the World Cup or Euros, all missed
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused his predecessor of initiating a private prosecution against him in a desperate bid to block him from being elected for a second term as ANC president at the party’s 55th national conference taking place in Nasrec.
Ramaphosa made the allegation in a letter drafted by state attorney Herbert Mncube sent to Jacob Zuma’s lawyers in response to a summons served on the eve of the conference.
Ramaphosa’s opponents are expected to argue at the national conference that he should be disqualified from running because he faces a private prosecution.
Zuma has instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa over his alleged failure to adequately deal with allegations of improper conduct against Billy Downer.
The summons was issued after Ramaphosa’s political opponents failed to topple him in parliament over the Phala Phala report before the conference.
Many have said Ramaphosa’s opponents realised they could not successfully dislodge him at the conference and sought to find other means to defeat him.
The state prosecutor has, among other defences, questioned the timing of the summons, served a day before the conference. He argued Zuma was abusing the legal processes as the state prosecutor had established that the prosecution was influenced by ulterior motives aimed at blocking Ramaphosa from contesting at the conference and not for seeking criminal justice.
“The purported summons were served on the president a day before the 55th national conference were due to commence,” the state prosecutor wrote.
“It is common knowledge that the president will stand for re-election as presidential candidate. It appears that the purported summons were served to halt his candidature. This is an abuse of process.”
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Ramaphosa heckled as ANC conference gets under way
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Zuma wants to stop me from being re-elected, says Ramaphosa
State prosecutor argues that the former president is abusing legal processes with his private prosecution
President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused his predecessor of initiating a private prosecution against him in a desperate bid to block him from being elected for a second term as ANC president at the party’s 55th national conference taking place in Nasrec.
Ramaphosa made the allegation in a letter drafted by state attorney Herbert Mncube sent to Jacob Zuma’s lawyers in response to a summons served on the eve of the conference.
Ramaphosa’s opponents are expected to argue at the national conference that he should be disqualified from running because he faces a private prosecution.
Zuma has instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa over his alleged failure to adequately deal with allegations of improper conduct against Billy Downer.
The summons was issued after Ramaphosa’s political opponents failed to topple him in parliament over the Phala Phala report before the conference.
Many have said Ramaphosa’s opponents realised they could not successfully dislodge him at the conference and sought to find other means to defeat him.
The state prosecutor has, among other defences, questioned the timing of the summons, served a day before the conference. He argued Zuma was abusing the legal processes as the state prosecutor had established that the prosecution was influenced by ulterior motives aimed at blocking Ramaphosa from contesting at the conference and not for seeking criminal justice.
“The purported summons were served on the president a day before the 55th national conference were due to commence,” the state prosecutor wrote.
“It is common knowledge that the president will stand for re-election as presidential candidate. It appears that the purported summons were served to halt his candidature. This is an abuse of process.”
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Ramaphosa heckled as ANC conference gets under way
Cyril Ramaphosa’s preferred slate is taking shape, his allies say
ANC’s Integrity Commission is poorly staffed, says David Mabuza
LISTEN | ANC leadership contest will not affect economy, says Enoch Godongwana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.