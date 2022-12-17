Politics

ANC’s Integrity Commission is poorly staffed, says David Mabuza

The party’s moral authority was set up in 2013 to probe matters of ethical misconduct of ANC members

17 December 2022 - 16:20 Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 17 December 2022 - 16:53

The ANC’s moral authority — the Integrity Commission (IC) — is being starved of full-time staff and is exposed to an unhealthy political environment, which is not conducive to productive work, according to the organisational report presented by Deputy President David Mabuza on Saturday.

The IC, set up in 2013 to probe matters of ethical misconduct of ANC members, is a structure that does not have any permanent staff assigned to it and only has two members from the secretary-general’s office and a volunteer...

