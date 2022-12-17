This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
President’s opponents are expected to argue that he should be disqualified from running
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
One House panel will vote on whether to recommend criminal charges against Trump and will consider consider making his tax records public
Of the seven players brought on at the end of extra time in the World Cup or Euros, all missed
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The race is narrowing for the ANC top posts, hours before nominations begin. After a frenzied 24 hours of lobbying, about 4,000 delegates were yet to officially nominate their preferred candidates for the ANC top brass.
Unless others are nominated from the floor, it is expected to be a fiery two-horse race between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize...
Cyril Ramaphosa’s preferred slate is taking shape, his allies say
Senior behind-the-scenes negotiations are under way ahead of voting for ANC officials
