Parliament doesn’t expect logistical disruptions ahead of Phala Phala debate

As MPs scramble to make travel arrangements to Cape Town for the much-awaited debate and vote on the Phala Phala report next Tuesday, parliament says it does not anticipate any major logistical disruptions because sufficient time has been set aside.
Parliament postponed the debate on the independent panel report on Phala Phala, which was due to take place on Tuesday, until next Tuesday so that all MPs can be physically present.
Parliament has been holding hybrid sessions, with some MPs attending in person and others joining via the online platform. This is after the National Assembly building was gutted by a fire that ruined its infrastructure, making it impossible to accommodate all 400 MPs. The debate and vote on the Phala Phala report next Tuesday will be held at the Cape Town City Hall, a stone’s throw from parliament.
But there are concerns that some MPs coming from all over the country could struggle to find flights as the peak holiday season kicks into gear.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the week-long postponement would allow MPs to make all the necessary arrangements to be able to travel to Cape Town. “The week postponement is designed to afford MPs sufficient time to deal with logistical arrangements,” Mothapo said via text message.
A glance at available flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town for the next few days shows that seats are available, though the cheapest ones have sold out. But this should not be a problem for MPs. Aside from earning at least R1.2m in annual salary, each member gets accommodation, travel and transport perks, meaning the state picks up part of the tab.
Coming just three days before the ANC elective conference, the special sitting next week could have major ramifications for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to retain his leadership of the party and state.
The report by the independent panel, chaired by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa might have violated the constitution and his oath of office in the manner in which he dealt with the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his Phala Phala game farm.
The National Assembly has to vote on whether to accept or reject the report. Accepting it will set in motion an impeachment process.
A decision was also taken by the National Assembly’s programming committee on Monday night that voting will be by means of a roll call in which each MP will be asked to declare which way they are voting. It’s what the DA and other opposition parties have been asking for, but was initially declined by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu opposed what he said was a “herd” system of voting in which ANC MPs would be marshalled to vote in a particular way. DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said a roll call of votes would be in the interests of accountability and transparency.
Ramaphosa, who initially considered resigning after the release of the report on Wednesday last week, has applied to the Constitutional Court for a judicial review of the report.
With Linda Ensor
phakathib@businesslive.co.za
