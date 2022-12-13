SIMON CLEASBY: NewCo plan to acquire Tongaat Hulett assets could save scores of jobs

Rupture of US-Canada pipeline could mean US crude stocks declined by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9
Recent events at Tongaat Hulett have reiterated the centrality of SA’s millers to the future of the sugar industry and the desperately needed jobs and livelihoods the industry helps sustain.
The company’s entry into business rescue threw thousands of growers into an crisis as Tongaat Hulett, at the outset of the business rescue process, failed to make critical payments totalling more than R400m timeously. This placed the viability of large- and small-scale growers alike — as well as the broader regional ecosystem — at risk.
Beyond the present crisis, the Tongaat Hulett situation also points to the interdependence of the industry. If the industry emerges from this crisis with a better alignment between growers and millers the current pain may yet have a positive outcome.
Millers are central to the sugar industry; entire communities are built around them. Mills in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are geographically positioned to ensure growers can access a mill within an affordable haulage distance. This in turn brings growers, farmworkers, contractors and other service providers to the surrounding communities, creating a hub of economic activity around mills.
This effect is why the potential failure of Tongaat Hulett is untenable, and why growers on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal have come together as a well-co-ordinated and focused consortium, NewCo, and put forward a proposal to acquire the assets of Tongaat Hulett, including the operating mills at Maidstone, Amatikulu and Felixton, the mothballed factory at Darnall, the Huletts Refinery, Voermol animal feeds, and all associated brands and trademarks.
At its core the NewCo proposal is about securing the livelihoods of the 11,000 growers, 20,000 workers and many other stakeholders in the communities that rely on the beleaguered company’s operations. In a province that has suffered from climate disasters and societal unrest over the past two years, there is no abundance of alternatives if the sugar industry collapses; our only option is to save it.
Transformation goals
But saving livelihoods is only the beginning. The acquisition of Tongaat Hulett’s assets by growers will provide an opportunity to scale the grower-led milling model in an unprecedented way. There are already mills in SA led by growers and these are mostly performing relatively well. This provides evidence for the efficacy of a grower-led milling model — in which true benefits will be derived from alignment of miller and grower objectives and behaviours for optimised decision-making and operational performance, but it has not yet been done on the scale proposed by NewCo. The success of this venture has the potential to provide a blueprint for the revitalisation of other milling operations.
The successful conclusion of a deal with Tongaat Hulett would also fast-track the sugar industry’s attainment of its transformation goals. Followers of the industry will know that it has been a leader in the agricultural sector’s — and broader economy’s — drive to accelerate transformation. The industry is now rolling out a five-year programme to provide R1bn in transformation funding and is on track to exceed this goal.
Yet there is a big difference between support and ownership, and since small-scale growers are mostly unable to securitise land, this vision will require development funding. But if the goal of majority ownership by black growers of the consortium’s assets is realised it would constitute a giant step towards building an equitable industry that better reflects the diversity of SA.
With these three elements coming together — saving livelihoods, scaling up the model of grower-led mill ownership and advancing the industry’s transformation — NewCo’s acquisition of the Tongaat Hulett assets could be a game-changer, as the benefits of a better alignment between growers and millers are difficult to overstate.
A grower-led corporation with strategic partners who are invested in the industry would change how investment priorities are set at one of the biggest millers in the country. The deal would better align the interests of growers and millers to the benefit of all the industry’s stakeholders, and ensure better collaboration in the development of strategies that will help ensure the best outcomes throughout the value chain, maximising production and therefore profits.
Need assurance
The NewCo team is under no illusions — this is an ambitious and long-term project but we are in it for the long haul. Yet saying that does not mean that time is on our side. With the milling season set to begin in April 2023, important decisions need to be taken soon to ensure growers have the assurance that Tongaat Hulett will be a reliable partner in the coming season.
Recent developments at Tongaat Hulett took place amid a high inflation environment and in a season with high carry-over cane, both of which have placed a financial burden on growers. Understandably, growers need the assurance that they will have a reliable milling operation in the short and long term so they can plan for the future and order their business finances.
Similarly, workers and contractors need to know they will be paid on time for work undertaken in good faith. It is therefore important that the business rescue practitioners at Tongaat Hulett apply their minds to the offer timeously.
Whether the NewCo proposal will be accepted remains an open question. What is clear is that should it be accepted it has the potential to revitalise a key economic sector for the economy of KwaZulu-Natal. Despite the magnitude of the challenge, there may yet be a silver lining on the other side of this crisis should the acquisition be approved.
• Cleasby is spokesperson for NewCo, the grower-led consortium that is seeking to acquire the assets of Tongaat Hulett Sugar.
SIMON CLEASBY: NewCo plan to acquire Tongaat Hulett assets could save scores of jobs
Aligning grower and miller interests may be a model for the future of the sugar industry
