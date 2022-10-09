The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
Questions arise over president's plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
President Cyril Ramaphosa could this week demonstrate his “political will” to present his implementation plan for the recommendations of the state capture inquiry report on time.
But it is unclear if he will give feedback on the plan by Saturday. Ramaphosa said last month “the political will is there” to meet an October 15 deadline. ..
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Doubt over Ramaphosa’s delivery of plan to implement Zondo proposals
The president previously indicated he would submit the plan by mid-October, but time is running out as the deadline draws ever nearer
