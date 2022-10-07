×

Germany adds R6.3bn to its aid for SA

The funds are in addition to the contribution that Germany will make to the $8.5bn Just Energy Transition Partnership

07 October 2022 - 17:29 Linda Ensor

Germany has committed €355m (R6.3bn) over the next two years for SA’s just energy transition and skills development initiatives.

The agreement, announced in a joint statement by the German Embassy and the National Treasury, arose out of negotiations on development co-operation that took place on Wednesday between a German delegation headed by Birgit Pickel, director-general Africa at the German ministry for economic co-operation and development, and Treasury officials...

