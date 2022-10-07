Germany adds R6.3bn to its aid for SA

Worries over the global economy deepened after chipmakers Samsung and AMD flagged a slump in demand, blaming inflation, higher interest rates and the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
In exchange for petty bribes, smidgens of power and the satisfaction of hurting the DA, the smaller parties have possibly irreparably damaged trust in all of their parties
The funds are in addition to the contribution that Germany will make to the $8.5bn Just Energy Transition Partnership
‘You will recall that Msibi stepped aside after he was charged with serious charges. He has shown discipline and his charges were therefore withdrawn,’ said Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane
Business Day TV spoke to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Annatjie Van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments.
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Controls include a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US tools
SA goes one up in ODI series
Both cars feature caramel cabins, altered BMW logos - an exclusive the Kith Vitality Green paint
Germany has committed €355m (R6.3bn) over the next two years for SA’s just energy transition and skills development initiatives.
The agreement, announced in a joint statement by the German Embassy and the National Treasury, arose out of negotiations on development co-operation that took place on Wednesday between a German delegation headed by Birgit Pickel, director-general Africa at the German ministry for economic co-operation and development, and Treasury officials...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Germany adds R6.3bn to its aid for SA
The funds are in addition to the contribution that Germany will make to the $8.5bn Just Energy Transition Partnership
Germany has committed €355m (R6.3bn) over the next two years for SA’s just energy transition and skills development initiatives.
The agreement, announced in a joint statement by the German Embassy and the National Treasury, arose out of negotiations on development co-operation that took place on Wednesday between a German delegation headed by Birgit Pickel, director-general Africa at the German ministry for economic co-operation and development, and Treasury officials...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.