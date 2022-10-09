×

Stage 2 load-shedding to resume on Monday

The power utility says it will try to limit power cuts to the evening until at least Wednesday

09 October 2022 - 15:54
Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding to be will be implemented daily from Monday to Wednesday at 4pm to 12am. Picture: MARIBE TREVOR MOKGOBU
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily from Monday to Wednesday, between 4pm and midnight, Eskom announced on Sunday.

The power utility said it will endeavour to limit load-shedding to night time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.

Eskom said the load-shedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity.

“Since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service. A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs,” it said.

The power utility has 5,487MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur,” it said.

TimesLIVE

PODCAST: Eskom’s new chair makes coal costs his first target

Mpho Makwana also extends his support for embattled CEO Andre de Ruyter who has been facing growing calls recently to resign
Business
1 day ago

Eskom needs new talent, says De Ruyter as he denies overstaffing

Waste of electricity shows it is too cheap, CEO says
National
3 days ago

Persistent decline in electricity output threatens third-quarter GDP

Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on ...
Economy
3 days ago
