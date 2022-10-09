Stage 2 load-shedding to resume on Monday

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices
New alliances are being formed with established players in the industry to generate up to 6,000MW
SA’s climate finance team head Daniel Mminele joins SA’s top-level delegation to attend annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
The company is set to lose 50,000 tonnes per day in production at the start and 90,000 later on
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
The former Green Party leader had 55.4% support with 65% of ballots counted, above the 50% mark needed to avoid a run-off
Victory takes Arsenal back into first place on the league table on 24 points, one ahead of Manchester City after nine games
Even if we’re not all quiet quitting, lying flat or joining the Great Resignation, these 'movements' send a signal about work
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily from Monday to Wednesday, between 4pm and midnight, Eskom announced on Sunday.
The power utility said it will endeavour to limit load-shedding to night time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.
Eskom said the load-shedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity.
“Since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service. A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs,” it said.
The power utility has 5,487MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Stage 2 load-shedding to resume on Monday
The power utility says it will try to limit power cuts to the evening until at least Wednesday
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily from Monday to Wednesday, between 4pm and midnight, Eskom announced on Sunday.
The power utility said it will endeavour to limit load-shedding to night time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.
Eskom said the load-shedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity.
“Since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service. A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs,” it said.
The power utility has 5,487MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur,” it said.
TimesLIVE
PODCAST: Eskom’s new chair makes coal costs his first target
Eskom needs new talent, says De Ruyter as he denies overstaffing
Persistent decline in electricity output threatens third-quarter GDP
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
No load-shedding on Saturday, Eskom says
Two-month wait to hear what new Eskom board will do to fix energy crisis
SA submits plan to climate aid donors to get them to deliver
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.