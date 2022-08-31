×

Politics

David Makhura set to remain as Gauteng premier for now

Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities

31 August 2022 - 18:32 Hajra Omarjee

Gauteng premier David Makhura is not bowing to pressure to resign after his ousting as the ANC’s provincial chair at the party’s recent conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to agree, saying that changes to the national and provincial executive should be made in the interests of governance and stability...

