Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Why Mashatile is the most powerful man in the ANC right now

Control of the secretary-general’s office is pivotal to who wins the party’s presidency at the December elective conference

31 August 2022 - 07:00

It’s hard to imagine that the ANC has a coherent, functional engine room directing its operations. With its workers unpaid and marching against their employer, its officials out to lunch, and its leaders mired in scandals, the idea of a well-oiled machine at work for the good of the party seems preposterous.

Yet it does have an engine room, and control of that entity is pivotal to who wins the party’s presidency at the December elective conference...

