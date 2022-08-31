Johann Rupert’s hackles are up over a push by activist investor Bluebell for a Richemont board shake-up, which he says will usher in arch rival LVMH
Control of the secretary-general’s office is pivotal to who wins the party’s presidency at the December elective conference
Gorbachev forged partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War 2
A new report by civil society organisation Open Secrets investigates whether the reluctance to fire bad officials at the NPA and the Hawks has contributed to delays in state capture prosecutions
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
It’s hard to imagine that the ANC has a coherent, functional engine room directing its operations. With its workers unpaid and marching against their employer, its officials out to lunch, and its leaders mired in scandals, the idea of a well-oiled machine at work for the good of the party seems preposterous.
Yet it does have an engine room, and control of that entity is pivotal to who wins the party’s presidency at the December elective conference...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why Mashatile is the most powerful man in the ANC right now
Control of the secretary-general’s office is pivotal to who wins the party’s presidency at the December elective conference
It’s hard to imagine that the ANC has a coherent, functional engine room directing its operations. With its workers unpaid and marching against their employer, its officials out to lunch, and its leaders mired in scandals, the idea of a well-oiled machine at work for the good of the party seems preposterous.
Yet it does have an engine room, and control of that entity is pivotal to who wins the party’s presidency at the December elective conference...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.