KHAYA SITHOLE: Grand promises should not be mere statements of intent

Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
So much of what the ANC has tried failed to achieve the stated optimum outcomes
Opposition MPs dismiss broke state-owned arms producer’s confidence in Ukraine war-related business as a ‘wish list’
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Evan Pickworth speaks to international tax expert Dr Albertus Marais, founder of AJM
Exports rose 24.3% year on year while imports were up 41.6% over the same period
Competition policy has had a particular focus in recent years on curbing the power of large firms in an effort to try open up markets to smaller ones
The former Brazilian president’s aides are reaching out to the other countries to form a front at the 2022 UN climate talks
Emma Raducanu suffers first-round loss to Alize Cornet at US Open
Nicholas Yell sets out in search of spring flowers, passing through the West Coast National Park and on to Clanwilliam
A few weeks ago the ANC converged on Nasrec for its 2022 policy conference. The conference is supposed to be the guiding light for its members to deliberate on critical issues ahead of the national elective conference scheduled for December.
Given the many challenges faced by the state the ANC presides over, its policy deliberations remain important for all of us — as long as the party remains in government. From the resolutions, issues relating to the economic question naturally attract a greater level of interest as this is the one aspect we all agree needs to be addressed with a greater sense of urgency...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Grand promises should not be mere statements of intent
So much of what the ANC has tried failed to achieve the stated optimum outcomes
A few weeks ago the ANC converged on Nasrec for its 2022 policy conference. The conference is supposed to be the guiding light for its members to deliberate on critical issues ahead of the national elective conference scheduled for December.
Given the many challenges faced by the state the ANC presides over, its policy deliberations remain important for all of us — as long as the party remains in government. From the resolutions, issues relating to the economic question naturally attract a greater level of interest as this is the one aspect we all agree needs to be addressed with a greater sense of urgency...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.