President wants investigations completed before he explains dollars stolen from Phala Phala
Ramaphosa sidesteps farmgate questions in rowdy session with MPs
President wants investigations completed before he explains dollars stolen from Phala Phala
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday dodged questions in parliament about the alleged cover-up of the theft of US dollars from his luxury Phala Phala farmhouse, citing legal advice as pressure mounts on the head of state to explain allegations that threaten to cut short his presidency.
During an often rowdy and chaotic question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, which was delayed by over an hour as MPs, particularly those from the EFF, raised numerous points of order with some subsequently forcibly removed from the chamber...
