×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ramaphosa rules out cabinet reshuffle until after elective conference

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 20:57 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the ANC and his closest aides that unless forced to he will not undertake a major cabinet reshuffle until after the governing party’s national conference in December, according to four people familiar with his thinking.  

However, the sources, two of whom are in Ramaphosa’s office and the others are ANC national executive committee members, also said if finance minister Enoch Godongwana is to be charged with sexual assault following a complaint by a masseuse at Kruger National Park, he would be immediately replaced as it is a “strategic position”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.