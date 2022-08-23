×

JOHN DLUDLU: Time to protect the state from ANC factional battles

The finance minister’s approach to sexual harassment allegations shows how misguided the party’s renewal programme is

23 August 2022 - 16:10

The mishandling of the sexual harassment allegations against  finance minister Enoch Godongwana is but the latest demonstration of how uncaring and out of touch the governing party is with the reality facing tens of millions of South Africans.

A week ago this newspaper’s weekend sister title, the Sunday Times, reported that Godongwana, the political head of the National Treasury, had been accused of fondling a young masseuse at a luxury hotel in Mpumalanga. He has vehemently denied the allegations, which are now the subject of a police investigation...

