LEKGOTLA
The ANC is dying, says Cosatu
Labour federation takes a swipe at Lindiwe Sisulu, putting more pressure on Cyril Ramaphosa
23 January 2022 - 19:55
UPDATED 23 January 2022 - 23:18
Cosatu came out guns blazing at the national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla of its key ally, the ANC, at the weekend, saying the party is in a mess, dying and faces the real prospect of losing power in the 2024 election.
The labour federation also took a swipe at tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu after her attacks on the constitution and black judges, saying the ANC’s failure to discipline deployees is feeding a culture of mediocrity and only bold action can save it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now