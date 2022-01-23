Politics LEKGOTLA The ANC is dying, says Cosatu Labour federation takes a swipe at Lindiwe Sisulu, putting more pressure on Cyril Ramaphosa B L Premium

Cosatu came out guns blazing at the national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla of its key ally, the ANC, at the weekend, saying the party is in a mess, dying and faces the real prospect of losing power in the 2024 election.

The labour federation also took a swipe at tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu after her attacks on the constitution and black judges, saying the ANC’s failure to discipline deployees is feeding a culture of mediocrity and only bold action can save it...